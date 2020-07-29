White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,858.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,297.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

