Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.03

Wilmington PLC (LON:WIL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.03 and traded as low as $129.00. Wilmington shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 353 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.03.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

