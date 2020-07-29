Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.3% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CSFB lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.