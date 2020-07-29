Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NuCana by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NuCana by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,629,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 585,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.09. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

