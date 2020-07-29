Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Match Group reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

MTCH opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,314 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $515,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,762 shares of company stock valued at $57,302,991 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

