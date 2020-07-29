Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NorthWestern.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

