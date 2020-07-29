ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $367.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $135,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at $301,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZIXI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZIX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

