10,910 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after acquiring an additional 653,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.