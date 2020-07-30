1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.53

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.59. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get 1347 Property Insurance alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.43). The business had revenue of ($8.68) million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 1.38%.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1347 Property Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.