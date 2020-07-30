1,527 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quidel by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $259.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $277.67.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,478,801.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.