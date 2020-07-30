25,329 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

