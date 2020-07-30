29,994 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

