45,678 Shares in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.97% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MFUS opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

