8,306 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 98,030 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.