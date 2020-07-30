84,865 Shares in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Cooper-Standard as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,359,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,286 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 299,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 154,514 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPS stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.11. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.35). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $654.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

