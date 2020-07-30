A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $25.11. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 13,960 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $82,744.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,151.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $112,484.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,370.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,653 shares of company stock worth $203,504 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

