A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.04. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

