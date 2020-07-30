Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,730.25

Ab Dynamics PLC (LON:ABDP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,730.25 and traded as high as $1,824.49. Ab Dynamics shares last traded at $1,810.00, with a volume of 81,482 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Ab Dynamics from GBX 2,700 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ab Dynamics from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ab Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,730.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,709.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other Ab Dynamics news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,690 ($20.80), for a total transaction of £179,140 ($220,452.87).

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

