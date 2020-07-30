AerCap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,965 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,324% compared to the typical daily volume of 840 put options.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $64.86.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in AerCap by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in AerCap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.