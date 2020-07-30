Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.