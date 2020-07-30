Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.