AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) vs. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Head to Head Contrast

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AlarmCom has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlarmCom and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlarmCom 9.84% 18.82% 11.79% MicroStrategy 8.90% 4.25% 2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of AlarmCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of AlarmCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlarmCom and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlarmCom $502.36 million 6.69 $53.33 million $1.35 51.09 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.55 $34.35 million $1.22 100.61

AlarmCom has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. AlarmCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AlarmCom and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlarmCom 0 1 4 2 3.14 MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00

AlarmCom presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than AlarmCom.

Summary

AlarmCom beats MicroStrategy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

