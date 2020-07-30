Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $21.34. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alector shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 7,812,958 shares trading hands.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alector by 275.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alector by 460.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alector by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

