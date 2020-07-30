Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.47

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $35.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 4,742 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

