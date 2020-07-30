Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

