Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.74.

ALNY stock opened at $150.56 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,093,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

