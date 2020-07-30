Altra Industrial Motion Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Sunday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIMC. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

