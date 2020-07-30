Altus Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,867.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,303.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

