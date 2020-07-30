Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,867.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.