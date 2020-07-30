Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.7% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,867.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,496.49 billion, a PE ratio of 144.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

