Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMRC stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 44.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 68.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

