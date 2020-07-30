American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Campus Communities by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $101,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

