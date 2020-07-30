American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $96.69 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

