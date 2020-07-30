American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $135,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.