Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

AMKR stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,053. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

