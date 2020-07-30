Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.45-60.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.45-0.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 22.05%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. George acquired 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Kiely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

