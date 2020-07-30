Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AP. ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Carl H. Pforzheimer II bought 13,762 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $38,946.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,846.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.