Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) vs. Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.15 $54.61 million N/A N/A Evolution Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Evolution Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 688.46%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Evolution Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Amplify Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.8%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Evolution Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.