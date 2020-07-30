ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a daily sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s score:

Shares of ALNPY opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.26. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

