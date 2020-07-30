Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOG. SunTrust Banks raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

NOG opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 800.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 951,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 846,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,151,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

