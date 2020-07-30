Analyzing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -13,800.00% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.74 $516.34 million N/A N/A BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $20,000.00 272.34 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

