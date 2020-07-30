Analyzing Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) & WSFS Financial (OTCMKTS:WSFS)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Bankshares and WSFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WSFS Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

WSFS Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and WSFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 14.15% 7.73% 0.74% WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.90% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and WSFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $24.86 million 1.33 $4.40 million N/A N/A WSFS Financial $709.20 million 2.07 $148.81 million $3.74 7.74

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Pinnacle Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of loans, which comprise residential real estate loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it markets various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; provides investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; and offers mortgage and title services. Additionally, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering, armored carrier management, and ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of March 1, 2019, it operated 76 offices, including 45 in Delaware, 29 in Pennsylvania, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. WSFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.