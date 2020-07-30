Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $285.31 and last traded at $281.56, 1,960,318 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,816,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.23.

The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

