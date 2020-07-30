Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,294,000 after purchasing an additional 530,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 566,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,435,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE:APO opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 18,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $752,717.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,197,273 shares of company stock worth $52,030,359 in the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.