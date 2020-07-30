AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,898 shares of company stock worth $20,194,412 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

APPF stock opened at $140.24 on Thursday. AppFolio Inc has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $180.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

