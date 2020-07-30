Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

