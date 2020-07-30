Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Apple by 29.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,259 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

