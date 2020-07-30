Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,064,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $388,155,000 after purchasing an additional 258,747 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 30,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.60 and a 200-day moving average of $312.98. The company has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

