Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $45,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

