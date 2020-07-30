Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

ARDS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.